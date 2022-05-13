Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sticky & showery; temperatures to swell again soon

Your First Alert Weather Team
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! As it backs into the Cape Fear Region, an ocean low pressure system will bring continued longshore and rip currents plus an uptick in rain chances and tidal flooding. To dodge any spotty showers and drenching downpours, keep alert to the eastern sky and your WECT Weather App.

Temperatures and dew points will have wiggled back to their seasonably warm and sticky norms in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday, and by the weekend, lower to middle 80s, ahead of a toasty trend next week.

See the warm-up and other details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and set your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

