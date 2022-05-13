Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of...
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Given city approval, the Downtown Business Alliance plans to hold a 15-week free “Downtown...
Wilmington staff cancel free downtown concert series, citing ‘undue burden’ on Cape Fear Men’s Club
Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who fled from a vehicle crash near...
UPDATE: Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for duo after a string of vehicle break-ins
Crews respond to flipped car off River Road
Crews respond to flipped car near River Road
Donnie Eames was scammed out of $19,000 for simple driveway repairs.
‘He’s a career criminal’: Woman scammed out of $19,000 for driveway repairs she thought would cost $50

Latest News

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending