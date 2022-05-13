Brunswick Big Band to perform at the Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Big Band is scheduled to perform at the Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, May 28.

The concert will celebrate the 45 years since the founding of the Town of Belville. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the free concert from 2 to 4 p.m. The Belville Riverwalk Park is located at 580 River Road and across the street from Belville Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.