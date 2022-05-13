Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen Co. man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

James Perkins won a $1 million prize
James Perkins won a $1 million prize(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - James Perkins, of Elizabethtown, says he always tells people you have to be “in it, to win it.”

That proved true for Perkins recently when he won a $1 million prize on a $30 scratch-off ticket.

“People ask me why I keep playing and I tell them, “scared money don’t make money,’” Perkins said.

Perkins, 53, bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from Community Mart on East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. He said after he scratched the ticket at home and saw he won, he immediately asked his wife to check the ticket for him.

“She started hollering so I figured I must have been right,” Perkins said.

Perkins chose to take a lump sum of $600,000 over an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,069.

Perkins said he wants to set aside some of the money for his children’s education.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Given city approval, the Downtown Business Alliance plans to hold a 15-week free “Downtown...
Wilmington staff cancel free downtown concert series, citing ‘undue burden’ on Cape Fear Men’s Club
Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Crews respond to flipped car off River Road
Crews respond to flipped car near River Road
Donnie Eames was scammed out of $19,000 for simple driveway repairs.
‘He’s a career criminal’: Woman scammed out of $19,000 for driveway repairs she thought would cost $50
City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
UPDATE: Wilmington City Councilman responds to DWI arrest

Latest News

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who fled from a vehicle crash near...
UPDATE: Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for duo after a string of vehicle break-ins
Cape Fear Gardening: Rain Gardens
Special education students played a baseball game at New Hanover High to honor Bryson Furtado,...
New Hanover High hosts baseball game in honor of former student
Cape Fear Gardening
Cape Fear Gardening: Rain Gardens