Bladen Co. man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - James Perkins, of Elizabethtown, says he always tells people you have to be “in it, to win it.”

That proved true for Perkins recently when he won a $1 million prize on a $30 scratch-off ticket.

“People ask me why I keep playing and I tell them, “scared money don’t make money,’” Perkins said.

Perkins, 53, bought his Millionaire Maker ticket from Community Mart on East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. He said after he scratched the ticket at home and saw he won, he immediately asked his wife to check the ticket for him.

“She started hollering so I figured I must have been right,” Perkins said.

Perkins chose to take a lump sum of $600,000 over an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,069.

Perkins said he wants to set aside some of the money for his children’s education.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.