Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Dosh said that Douglas told him that getting arrested was “on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was taken to jail and charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
UPDATE: Wilmington City Councilman responds to DWI arrest
Missing woman located
UPDATE: Missing woman located
Dr. Antonia Beatty
Elizabethtown PD confirms death of BCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources
Crews search for a missing kayaker on Lake Waccamaw.
UPDATE: Rescue crews find body of missing kayaker in Lake Waccamaw
Crews respond to flipped car off River Road
Crews respond to flipped car near River Road

Latest News

Community Spotlight
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit offers hope to inmates, addicts in recovery
The third-seeded UNCW softball team advanced into the second round of the CAA Championship...
Seahawk softball team picks up first-round win at CAA Championship Tournament
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage