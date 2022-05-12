Witness testimony continues in trial for former NHCS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Witness testimony continued today in the trial for former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank. He is charged with 17 crimes involving sex acts with a student.

The alleged victim in this case continued her testimony this morning. The jury also heard from several of the alleged victim’s former classmates and Frank’s former students. The alleged victim’s older sister also testified.

During her testimony Thursday, the alleged victim’s sister said she contacted Frank at some point when her sister was in middle school, concerned because her sister knew a lot about Frank’s personal life. She says Frank told her she was making a big deal out of nothing.

The jury also viewed photos taken at Frank’s home and office in February 2020, shortly after his arrest and termination by the school board.

The photographs taken at Frank’s home appeared to show notes signed by a person with different name from the alleged victim in this case, along with gift cards, from who detectives believe to be other former student’s of Frank.

While this case focuses on 17 charges stemming from a single victim in the late 90′s and early 2000′s, Frank does have other charges against him stemming from a handful of other victims for incidents as recent as 2019.

Frank will be tried on those charges at a later date.

Witness testimony in this trial will continue at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

