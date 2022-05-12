Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Witness testimony continues in trial for former NHCS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student

Witness testimony continues in trial for former NHCS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Witness testimony continued today in the trial for former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank. He is charged with 17 crimes involving sex acts with a student.

The alleged victim in this case continued her testimony this morning. The jury also heard from several of the alleged victim’s former classmates and Frank’s former students. The alleged victim’s older sister also testified.

Alleged victim details past relationship with former Roland-Grise band teacher during testimony

During her testimony Thursday, the alleged victim’s sister said she contacted Frank at some point when her sister was in middle school, concerned because her sister knew a lot about Frank’s personal life. She says Frank told her she was making a big deal out of nothing.

The jury also viewed photos taken at Frank’s home and office in February 2020, shortly after his arrest and termination by the school board.

The photographs taken at Frank’s home appeared to show notes signed by a person with different name from the alleged victim in this case, along with gift cards, from who detectives believe to be other former student’s of Frank.

While this case focuses on 17 charges stemming from a single victim in the late 90′s and early 2000′s, Frank does have other charges against him stemming from a handful of other victims for incidents as recent as 2019.

Frank will be tried on those charges at a later date.

Witness testimony in this trial will continue at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
UPDATE: Wilmington City Councilman responds to DWI arrest
Missing woman located
UPDATE: Missing woman located
Dr. Antonia Beatty
Elizabethtown PD confirms death of BCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources
Crews search for a missing kayaker on Lake Waccamaw.
UPDATE: Rescue crews find body of missing kayaker in Lake Waccamaw
Crews respond to flipped car off River Road
Crews respond to flipped car near River Road

Latest News

Family members say she got out of the car to get condiments, not knowing her car was in neutral.
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Town of Leland announces new police chief
Town of Leland announces Jeremy Humphries as new police chief
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit offers hope to inmates, addicts in recovery
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit offers hope to inmates, addicts in recovery
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall
Woman exits vehicle in drive thru, car crashes over Chick-fil-A retaining wall