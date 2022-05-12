Town of Leland announces Jeremy Humphries as new police chief

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) -The Town of Leland has promoted Jeremy Humphries as the new Chief of the Leland Police Department.

Humphries joined the Police Department in 2012 as a Detective, and has also served on the North Carolina State Criminal Justice Partnership Advisory Board.

Before that, he worked as an Assistant School Director for Basic Law Enforcement Training and the Agency’s School Director for Speed Measuring Instrument at Bladen Community College.

Under his supervision, the department has reportedly already added a Video Magistrate service, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, an on-site Intoximeter, and a new Records Management System.

“As Chief of Police, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with our residents,” Humphries said in a release.”Our department is committed to providing the highest level of service to those who live, work, and visit our Town.We plan to advance our services to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community as we continue toward our vision of being the safest Town in southeastern North Carolina.”

