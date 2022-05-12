TotalEnergies and Duke Energies declared winners of Carolina Long Bay Offshire Wind Energy Auction

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of the Interior has revealed TotalEnergies and Duke Energies as the winners of two lease areas covering 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM)’s auctioned off these properties on Wednesday, May 11, for a total of $315 million to help create 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, powering nearly 500,000 homes, in addition to $42 million workforce that will go towards training programs in offshore wind industry.

“Together with an all-of-government approach, we can combat the effects of climate change while creating good-paying union jobs that can benefit underserved communities,” stated Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of Interior in a release. “Today’s lease sale is further proof that there is strong industry interest and that America’s clean energy transition is here.”

Last year, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution that would discourage any potential wind turbines being built along the county’s beaches, the resolution stating any wind turbines built would have to be 24 nautical miles away from the shore.

Local fishermen have also voiced their concerns over the offshore wind turbines being built in the vicinity auctioned off. The North Carolina For-Hire Captain’s Association and other commercial fishermen’s livelihoods could be impacted by disruption of wrecks and reefs they often take their charters to.

A map of the lease areas and information on the sales can be found at the BOEM’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.