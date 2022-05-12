Senior Connect
See smoke? Crews investigate brush fire near Kerr Ave and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local fire crews responded to brush fire off the road near Kerr Ave and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy at around 6-8 a.m. Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing into the fire that burned three acres in the area. As of 8 a.m., traffic is unaffected by the fire.

This story is developing, we’ll add more information as we are able.

