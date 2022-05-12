See smoke? Crews investigate brush fire near Kerr Ave and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local fire crews responded to brush fire off the road near Kerr Ave and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy at around 6-8 a.m. Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing into the fire that burned three acres in the area. As of 8 a.m., traffic is unaffected by the fire.

This story is developing, we’ll add more information as we are able.

Crews respond to brush fire near Kerr and MLK Jr. Pkwy

Crews respond to brush fire off the road near the intersection of Kerr Ave and MLK Jr. Pkwy

