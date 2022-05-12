Senior Connect
Seahawk softball team picks up first-round win at CAA Championship Tournament

The third-seeded UNCW softball team advanced into the second round of the CAA Championship Tournament with a 2-1 win over #2 Hofstra Thursday afternoon.
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELON, N.C. (WECT) - The third-seeded UNCW softball team took an early lead and hung on to defeat #2 Hofstra 2-1 Thursday afternoon, in the first round of the CAA Softball Championship tournament being played at Elon University.

The win moves the Seahawks to 30-13 on the season, and into the second round Friday against the winner between top-seeded Delaware and #4 Elon. Hofstra will face fifth-seeded Charleston in an elimination game later tonight.

UNCW took the lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Morgan Britt that scored Janel Gamache. Hofstra’s pitchers did not allow another hit for the rest of the game. The Seahawks took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, when Anna Knox scored on a fielder’s choice bunt by Mary Sobataka.

Hofstra cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, but could never tie the game against Seahawk pitchers Emily Winstead and Kara Hammock.

Click here to follow the tournament results.

