Man sentenced for selling crack from home near school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found a man guilty of multiple drug-related charges after a three-day trial this week.

Clarence Dailey, 51 of Wilmington, was found guilty of two counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a child care center, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and two counts of knowingly maintaining a dwelling for the keeping and selling of controlled substances.

At the conclusion of the trial, Dailey admitted to obtaining habitual felon status, and was sentenced to a total of 150-to-192 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

“On the afternoons of February 25th and February 27th of 2019 the defendant sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant who was working on behalf of the Wilmington Police Department,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “Both sales took place at the defendant’s home on South 12th Street, which was located within a few hundred feet of the Mary Washington Howe Pre-Kindergarten Center on Meares Street. In a later interview with law enforcement, the defendant admitted to obtaining a steady supply of 12-14 grams of crack cocaine on a weekly basis, selling to multiple other people, and knowing of the school’s proximity to his home.

“The defendant obtained habitual felon status through multiple prior drug convictions, an obtaining property by false pretenses conviction, and a prior conviction for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.”

