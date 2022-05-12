Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local foster care programs searching for homes to help children in need

National Foster Care Month
National Foster Care Month(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Currently, 280 children in New Hanover County and 180 children in Brunswick County are in the foster care system. Local programs are raising awareness about the children in need and how people can help.

According to the latest Children’s Bureau data, the foster care system nationally assists 407,000 children. Of these, 34% were placed with relatives or close friends. 45% of foster children stay in a family home with a non-relative, and the other 21% are split between group homes, institutions, and other settings.

“There is a big need for foster parents to help care for our teenagers between 13-17 years old,” said NHC Permanency Planning Manager Brian Bocnuk. “This demographic is sometimes not thought about when we talk about foster homes. The reality is there are teens that have the same needs as younger children and we sometimes struggle to find the right foster homes for them.”

If you’re interested in becoming a foster home provider, you need to complete Model Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) training for foster parents. You can take these classes with the county, and the next training session is set for July.

To learn more or sign up, contact the NHC Foster Care Licensing Supervisor Alice Moore at amoore@nhcgov.com or 910-798-3566 or on the NHC website.

Brunswick County Social Services invites people interested in fostering to a free information session on May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The session will be held at the Department of Social Services building (60 Government Center Drive NE, Bolivia). You can learn more online and RSVP by contacting Matthew Ames at 910-253-2112 or matthew.ames@brunswickcountync.gov.

If you don’t live in New Hanover or Brunswick County, see below to learn more at your county’s foster care website:

Pender County

Columbus County

Bladen County

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

After she wrote the third check she called her son who immediately recognized the man--Tommy...
‘He’s a career criminal’: Woman scammed out of $19,000 for driveway repairs she thought would cost $50
Donnie Eames was scammed out of $19,000 for simple driveway repairs.
‘He’s a career criminal’: Woman scammed out of $19,000 for driveway repairs she thought would cost $50
The Department of the Interior announced this morning that two lease areas, south of Bald Head...
TotalEnergies and Duke Energies declared winners of Carolina Long Bay Offshire Wind Energy Auction
Peter Frank
Alleged victim details past relationship with former Roland-Grise band teacher during testimony