Grants awarded for local and state short line railroad improvements

The Wilmington State Port
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three local railroad projects will receive funding from NCDOT grants.

Across the state, the NCDOT awarded $10.9 million to 13 different short line railroads via the Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program.

“The awarded grants are matched with railroad investments to contribute more than $21.7 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide. Together, these projects will upgrade more than 12 miles of railroad track and 35 bridges in North Carolina,” writes the NCDOT in a release.

In New Hanover County, $825,000 was awarded to the N.C. State Ports Authority for dock rail improvements at the Port of Wilmington. The Wilmington Terminal Railroad received $575,172 to upgrade the yard switch and start work on related track improvements.

As for Columbus County, the RJ Corman Railroad Company was awarded $219,349 for track and crosstie upgrades alongside bridge improvements.

