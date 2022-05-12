Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled and warmer

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As it backs into the Cape Fear Region, an ocean low pressure system will bring continued longshore and rip currents plus an uptick in rain chances Thursday and Friday. To dodge any spotty showers and drenching downpours, keep alert to the eastern sky and your WECT Weather App. Temperatures and dew points will have wiggled back to their seasonably warm and sticky norms by the weekend ahead and next week looks toasty...

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and set your outlook to a full days ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Increasing clouds and rain chances ahead.
First Alert Forecast: rain chances stay at bay for one more day
Increasing clouds and rain chances ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening May 11, 2022
The road will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday
UPDATE: Brush fire under control, NC 211 to reopen
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, May 11, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, May 11, 2022