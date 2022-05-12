First Alert Forecast: unsettled and warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As it backs into the Cape Fear Region, an ocean low pressure system will bring continued longshore and rip currents plus an uptick in rain chances Thursday and Friday. To dodge any spotty showers and drenching downpours, keep alert to the eastern sky and your WECT Weather App. Temperatures and dew points will have wiggled back to their seasonably warm and sticky norms by the weekend ahead and next week looks toasty...

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

