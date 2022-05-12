COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit offers hope to inmates, addicts in recovery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The name of the non-profit organization is Peer Recovery Resources. They operate put of the Harrelson Center, an umbrella agency for many local non-profits.

Diane Brock is the assistant director of Peer Recovery Resources. She’s also the education coordinator for peer support specialist classes which are provided for people who are in recovery or recently out of prison.

“What we do is we teach recovery classes,” said Brock. “We teach wellness recovery action plan which is called WRAP and we teach peer support specialists classes for someone who wants to go on and become a peer support specialist.”

Those who take the class have to be free from addiction for a year. Many go on to become a state certified specialist. It’s a turning point.

“Because most of these people don’t have any hope,” Brock said. “Most of them feel that they’re at the end of their road -- there’s no hope out there. As a peer support specialist, if they go on to get their certification, then they can go to work for a provider.”

Brock says the non-profit works with LINC, another non-profit that helps people who have been incarcerated. It’s a good match as Brock and Johnnie Puckett, the director of Peer Recovery Resources, have both walked the walk and talked the talk.

“They look at me and say ‘well, what do you know about this?’ Well I know a lot about it it. I’ve been there. I’ve been incarcerated. I’ve been through all of that. So then it seems to put them on the same level as me and we can relate.”

Brock openly talks about the fact she served time for embezzlement -- 18 months. She struggled with addiction.

“My addiction was gambling. Loved it. Spent every dime I had on it,” says Brock.

She’s been five years clean from her addiction -- one she says is far more prevalent than most people realize.

Peer Recovery Resources was her saving grace. Now, she helps those who need the same hope. She’s hoping someone watching right now, will reach out.

“I want them to know that there’s hope,” Brock said. ”There’s always hope. There’s never a time when you shouldn’t have hope in life -- period. And if they are feeling really down, and they feel like there is nowhere else to go, come see us.”

