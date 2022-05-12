Art League of Leland to hold annual exhibition and sale

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Art League of Leland is holding the “It’s All Art” juried art show and sale featuring over 60 artists this weekend.

Admission and parking are free for the two-day event. Guests can browse the show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brunswick Forest Fitness Center (2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway).

“The Art League of Leland is a 501(c)(3) organization, and it’s mission is to encourage, guide, support, inform, and provide learning opportunities to artists and art enthusiasts living in southeastern North Carolina,” writes the group in a release.

The It's All Art Juried Show and Sale presented by the Art League of Leland (Art League of Leland)

