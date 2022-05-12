Senior Connect
Art League of Leland to hold annual exhibition and sale

The It's All Art Juried Show and Sale.
The It's All Art Juried Show and Sale.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Art League of Leland is holding the “It’s All Art” juried art show and sale featuring over 60 artists this weekend.

Admission and parking are free for the two-day event. Guests can browse the show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brunswick Forest Fitness Center (2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway).

“The Art League of Leland is a 501(c)(3) organization, and it’s mission is to encourage, guide, support, inform, and provide learning opportunities to artists and art enthusiasts living in southeastern North Carolina,” writes the group in a release.

The It's All Art Juried Show and Sale presented by the Art League of Leland
The It's All Art Juried Show and Sale presented by the Art League of Leland

