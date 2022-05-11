Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Wilmington City Council was arrested in the early hours of May 11 in Leland.

According to the arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was stopped in Leland around 1:45 a.m.

A blood alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11. Rivenbark was charged with Driving While Impaired and Fail to Maintain Lane Control.

The warrant states the defendant “unlawfully and willfully did drive on right side of highway; exceptions; fail to maintain lane control.”

Rivenbark was booked into the Brunswick County Jail and the judge set the bond as a Written Promise for Rivenbark to return to court. His next court date is set for June 27, 2022.

This story will be updated when more details are made available.

