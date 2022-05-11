Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI

Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired
Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Wilmington City Council was arrested in the early hours of May 11 in Leland.

According to the arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was stopped in Leland around 1:45 a.m.

A blood alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11. Rivenbark was charged with Driving While Impaired and Fail to Maintain Lane Control.

The warrant states the defendant “unlawfully and willfully did drive on right side of highway; exceptions; fail to maintain lane control.”

Rivenbark was booked into the Brunswick County Jail and the judge set the bond as a Written Promise for Rivenbark to return to court. His next court date is set for June 27, 2022.

This story will be updated when more details are made available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
U.S. 701 bridge closures to pause for the rest of the week, resume on May 16
Missing woman located
UPDATE: Missing woman located
On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling...
Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors