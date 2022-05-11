VIDEO: Hoggard High School makes comeback win with grand slam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School baseball team made a comeback win against Southern Alamance with a grand slam from Bennett McNeill on Tuesday, May 10.

The Hoggard Vikings and the SA Patriots competed at Corbin Field for the first round of the NCHSAA 4A baseball playoffs. Next, Hoggard will face off against the Cary Imps on Friday, May 13.

Things weren’t looking good for the Vikings. At the top of the 5th inning, SA was leading with 5 points while Hoggard was yet to score. By the top of the 7th, Hoggard gained some ground but still trailed behind at 6-3.

SA failed to score during the last inning, but Hoggard was able to bring themselves up to 4 points at the bottom of the 7th. Then, with two outs and bases loaded, McNeill hit the game-winning grand slam.

And the crowd went wild.

