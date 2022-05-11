Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

South College Road closed after pedestrian vs vehicle accident

The southbound lanes of South College Road are currently closed after a vehicle hit a...
The southbound lanes of South College Road are currently closed after a vehicle hit a pedestrian around the 300 block area.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The southbound lanes of South College Road are currently closed after a vehicle hit a pedestrian around the 300 block area.

The pedestrian was rushed to Novant Medical Center NHRMC, and their condition is currently unknown.

Wilmington Police Department has advised any drivers to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Scores in the first round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs from games played Tuesday...
Scores from Tuesday’s first round games in high school baseball and softball playoffs
Peter Frank
Opening statements expected to begin in Peter Frank trial
The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to rezone more than 2,000 acres during its meeting...
Brunswick County rezones more than 2,000 acres to higher density
Brother Keefe, father Val and brother Xan Dauvray (left to right) speak on the phone to the...
Family of man found dead at TRU Colors wants answers