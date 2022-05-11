South College Road closed after pedestrian vs vehicle accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The southbound lanes of South College Road are currently closed after a vehicle hit a pedestrian around the 300 block area.

The pedestrian was rushed to Novant Medical Center NHRMC, and their condition is currently unknown.

Wilmington Police Department has advised any drivers to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more details are available.

