As smoking numbers hit a new high, local doctor participates in smoking cessation research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in 20 years, smoking numbers have increased significantly.

Medical experts say, the pandemic is partly to blame for that.

“There has been a dramatic increase, and during COVID, it went up over 25%,” said Physician Investigator at Trial Management Dr. Will Jones. “It was a decrease in people pursuing stopping.”

Dr. Jones is heading up a local trial in Wilmington on smoking cessation research. Right now, they are in phase three testing a new herbal plant based drug called Cytisinicline. It’s supposed to block the craving for nicotine throughout the body.

“It’s been used for 40 years in Eastern Europe,” he said. “There’s been many, many trials done. All a little bit different.”

The research is targeted for people who smoke at least 10 cigarettes a day and are trying to quit smoking, but have had failed attempts in the past.

“A lot of people’s lives can be helped if they can find a way to get off the nicotine, and it’s extremely hard,” Dr. Jones said. “A lot of people find it’s the hardest thing they’ve ever done in their lives.”

So far, 40 people are signed up to participate in the trial from southeastern North Carolina.

Dr. Jones says that he feels very optimistic about the results.

“When this is concluded, we’ll have some very solid data of how well it works and how safe it is,” he said.

If you think you’d be a good candidate for this trial, call (910) 833-1954 or visit https://www.trialmgt.com/.

