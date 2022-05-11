Silver Alert: Sunset Beach PD searching for missing man

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been released by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for Scott Patten Wales.

Wales is 79 years old, white, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 195 pounds with short gray hair and hazel eyes. Sunset Beach Police believe he is somewhere between Lexington and Sunset Beach. His car is a 2010 black Ford Explorer with North Carolina License Plate FMC5567.

Per the N.C. Center for Missing Persons release:

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Scott Patten Wales, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Scott Patten Wales should call Sunset Beach PD at the Sunset Beach PD at 910-253-7490.

