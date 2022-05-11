Scores from Tuesday’s first round games in high school baseball and softball playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the scores reported so far from Tuesday night’s first-round playoff games for area high school baseball and softball teams.

North Carolina High School Athletic Association Baseball Playoffs:

1A – Round 1

23) Vance Charter @ 10) East Columbus

2A – Round 1

29) Eastern Wayne @ 4) Whiteville

30) Heide Trask @ 3) West Craven

31) East Bladen @ 2) Camden County

3A – Round 1

21) North Brunswick @ 12) Lee County

31) Durham School of Arts @ 2) South Brunswick

4A – Round 1

32) Overhills @ 1) New Hanover

17) Wakefield @ 16) Laney

24) Topsail @ 9) Gray’s Creek

21) Green Level defeated 12) Ashley 7-1

23) Southern Alamance @ 10) Hoggard

North Carolina High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs:

1A – Round 1

21) Pender @ 12) Roxboro Community

7) East Columbus defeated 26) NE Carolina Prep 2-0

2A – Round 1

25) West Bladen @ 8) South Columbus

21) East Bladen @ 12) East Duplin

19) Whiteville defeated 14) SW Edgecombe 19-1

26) Wallace-Rose Hill @ 7) South Granville

23) Heide Trask defeated 10) Bartlett Yancey 6-1

3A – Round 1

9) South Brunswick defeated 24) Havelock 4-1

22) Dixon defeated 11) Vance County 13-3

4A – Round 1

17) Laney @ 16) Garner

11) Hoggard defeated 22) Willow Spring 9-5

3) Topsail defeated 30) Ashley 11-5

Winners advance to second round games which will be played on Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.