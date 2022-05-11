Scores from Tuesday’s first round games in high school baseball and softball playoffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the scores reported so far from Tuesday night’s first-round playoff games for area high school baseball and softball teams.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association Baseball Playoffs:
23) Vance Charter @ 10) East Columbus
29) Eastern Wayne @ 4) Whiteville
30) Heide Trask @ 3) West Craven
31) East Bladen @ 2) Camden County
21) North Brunswick @ 12) Lee County
31) Durham School of Arts @ 2) South Brunswick
32) Overhills @ 1) New Hanover
17) Wakefield @ 16) Laney
24) Topsail @ 9) Gray’s Creek
21) Green Level defeated 12) Ashley 7-1
23) Southern Alamance @ 10) Hoggard
North Carolina High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs:
21) Pender @ 12) Roxboro Community
7) East Columbus defeated 26) NE Carolina Prep 2-0
25) West Bladen @ 8) South Columbus
21) East Bladen @ 12) East Duplin
19) Whiteville defeated 14) SW Edgecombe 19-1
26) Wallace-Rose Hill @ 7) South Granville
23) Heide Trask defeated 10) Bartlett Yancey 6-1
9) South Brunswick defeated 24) Havelock 4-1
22) Dixon defeated 11) Vance County 13-3
17) Laney @ 16) Garner
11) Hoggard defeated 22) Willow Spring 9-5
3) Topsail defeated 30) Ashley 11-5
Winners advance to second round games which will be played on Friday, May 13.
