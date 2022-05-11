Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Scores from Tuesday’s first round games in high school baseball and softball playoffs

Scores in the first round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs from games played Tuesday...
Scores in the first round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs from games played Tuesday night.(KOLNKGIN)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the scores reported so far from Tuesday night’s first-round playoff games for area high school baseball and softball teams.

North Carolina High School Athletic Association Baseball Playoffs:

1A – Round 1

23) Vance Charter @ 10) East Columbus

2A – Round 1

29) Eastern Wayne @ 4) Whiteville

30) Heide Trask @ 3) West Craven

31) East Bladen @ 2) Camden County

3A – Round 1

21) North Brunswick @ 12) Lee County

31) Durham School of Arts @ 2) South Brunswick

4A – Round 1

32) Overhills @ 1) New Hanover

17) Wakefield @ 16) Laney

24) Topsail @ 9) Gray’s Creek

21) Green Level defeated 12) Ashley 7-1

23) Southern Alamance @ 10) Hoggard

North Carolina High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs:

1A – Round 1

21) Pender @ 12) Roxboro Community

7) East Columbus defeated 26) NE Carolina Prep 2-0

2A – Round 1

25) West Bladen @ 8) South Columbus

21) East Bladen @ 12) East Duplin

19) Whiteville defeated 14) SW Edgecombe 19-1

26) Wallace-Rose Hill @ 7) South Granville

23) Heide Trask defeated 10) Bartlett Yancey 6-1

3A – Round 1

9) South Brunswick defeated 24) Havelock 4-1

22) Dixon defeated 11) Vance County 13-3

4A – Round 1

17) Laney @ 16) Garner

11) Hoggard defeated 22) Willow Spring 9-5

3) Topsail defeated 30) Ashley 11-5

Winners advance to second round games which will be played on Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

The southbound lanes of South College Road are currently closed after a vehicle hit a...
South College Road closed after pedestrian vs vehicle accident
Peter Frank
Opening statements expected to begin in Peter Frank trial
The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to rezone more than 2,000 acres during its meeting...
Brunswick County rezones more than 2,000 acres to higher density
Brother Keefe, father Val and brother Xan Dauvray (left to right) speak on the phone to the...
Family of man found dead at TRU Colors wants answers