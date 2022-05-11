Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Matchups listed for second round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs

Matchups for round two of the NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs are finalized.
Matchups for round two of the NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs are finalized.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the chase for state championships. Round 2 playoff games for most teams will happen on Friday night, May 13. But, according to the High School Athletic Association, several schools have moved games up to Thursday night. Friday’s weather forecast does include a potential for strong storms to hit some areas of the state.

Here is a list of the local teams playing in second round games:

Baseball – Round 2 (Friday, May 13)

4A

17) Wakefield @ 1) New Hanover

25) Rolesville @ 24) Topsail

26) Cary @ 10) Hoggard

3A

21) North Brunswick @ 5) First Flight

15) Wilson Fike @ 2) South Brunswick (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)

2A

13) South Lenoir @ 4) Whiteville (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)

30) Heide Trask @ 19) Granville Central

31) East Bladen @ 15) North Lenoir (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)

1A

10) East Columbus @ 7) Southern Wake (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 5pm)

Softball - Round 2 (Friday, May 13)

4A

14) Cleveland @ 3) Topsail

11) Hoggard @ 6) Panther Creek

3A

9) South Brunswick @ 8) South Central

22) Dixon @ 6) Richlands

2A

9) Midway @ 8) South Columbus

19) Whiteville @ 3) Roanoke Rapids (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)

23) Heide Trask @ 7) South Granville

1A

10) Clover Garden @ 7) East Columbus (moved to Wednesday 5/11 @ 6pm)

Winners of second round games will move to the Eastern Quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI
Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI
Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper proposes to expand state’s budget to $29.3 billion, increasing investment in schools and economy
CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
U.S. 701 bridge closures to pause for the rest of the week, resume on May 16