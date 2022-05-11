Matchups listed for second round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the chase for state championships. Round 2 playoff games for most teams will happen on Friday night, May 13. But, according to the High School Athletic Association, several schools have moved games up to Thursday night. Friday’s weather forecast does include a potential for strong storms to hit some areas of the state.

Here is a list of the local teams playing in second round games:

Baseball – Round 2 (Friday, May 13)

4A

17) Wakefield @ 1) New Hanover

25) Rolesville @ 24) Topsail

26) Cary @ 10) Hoggard

3A

21) North Brunswick @ 5) First Flight

15) Wilson Fike @ 2) South Brunswick (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)

2A

13) South Lenoir @ 4) Whiteville (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)

30) Heide Trask @ 19) Granville Central

31) East Bladen @ 15) North Lenoir (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)

1A

10) East Columbus @ 7) Southern Wake (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 5pm)

Softball - Round 2 (Friday, May 13)

4A

14) Cleveland @ 3) Topsail

11) Hoggard @ 6) Panther Creek

3A

9) South Brunswick @ 8) South Central

22) Dixon @ 6) Richlands

2A

9) Midway @ 8) South Columbus

19) Whiteville @ 3) Roanoke Rapids (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)

23) Heide Trask @ 7) South Granville

1A

10) Clover Garden @ 7) East Columbus (moved to Wednesday 5/11 @ 6pm)

Winners of second round games will move to the Eastern Quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.

