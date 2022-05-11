Matchups listed for second round of NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the chase for state championships. Round 2 playoff games for most teams will happen on Friday night, May 13. But, according to the High School Athletic Association, several schools have moved games up to Thursday night. Friday’s weather forecast does include a potential for strong storms to hit some areas of the state.
Here is a list of the local teams playing in second round games:
Baseball – Round 2 (Friday, May 13)
17) Wakefield @ 1) New Hanover
25) Rolesville @ 24) Topsail
26) Cary @ 10) Hoggard
21) North Brunswick @ 5) First Flight
15) Wilson Fike @ 2) South Brunswick (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)
13) South Lenoir @ 4) Whiteville (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)
30) Heide Trask @ 19) Granville Central
31) East Bladen @ 15) North Lenoir (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 7pm)
10) East Columbus @ 7) Southern Wake (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 5pm)
Softball - Round 2 (Friday, May 13)
14) Cleveland @ 3) Topsail
11) Hoggard @ 6) Panther Creek
9) South Brunswick @ 8) South Central
22) Dixon @ 6) Richlands
9) Midway @ 8) South Columbus
19) Whiteville @ 3) Roanoke Rapids (moved to Thursday 5/12 @ 6pm)
23) Heide Trask @ 7) South Granville
10) Clover Garden @ 7) East Columbus (moved to Wednesday 5/11 @ 6pm)
Winners of second round games will move to the Eastern Quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.
