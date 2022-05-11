Man sentenced to at least 30 years for leading law enforcement on chase that ended in fatal wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in a wreck that killed a man in 2019.

Thomas Willoughby Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, in connection to the wreck that killed 51-year-old Sean Alan Evans.

According to authorities, Willoughby was fleeing from law enforcement after an armed robbery at the Walmart in Porters Neck on Oct. 27, 2019. Deputies caught up to Willoughby’s vehicle at Oleander Drive and Floral Parkway, where Willoughby rammed a deputy’s cruiser before turning onto Wrightsville Avenue.

The chase continued down Wrightsville Avenue until Willoughby crashed into Evans’ Jeep Wrangler at the intersection with Country Club Drive. Evans was thrown from his Jeep and died at the scene.

