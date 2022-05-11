Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man sentenced to at least 30 years for leading law enforcement on chase that ended in fatal wreck

Man pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed another man in 2019
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in a wreck that killed a man in 2019.

Thomas Willoughby Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, in connection to the wreck that killed 51-year-old Sean Alan Evans.

According to authorities, Willoughby was fleeing from law enforcement after an armed robbery at the Walmart in Porters Neck on Oct. 27, 2019. Deputies caught up to Willoughby’s vehicle at Oleander Drive and Floral Parkway, where Willoughby rammed a deputy’s cruiser before turning onto Wrightsville Avenue.

The chase continued down Wrightsville Avenue until Willoughby crashed into Evans’ Jeep Wrangler at the intersection with Country Club Drive. Evans was thrown from his Jeep and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Brunswick Sheriff's deputies arrest Wilmington City Councilman for DWI
Brunswick Sheriff's deputies arrest Wilmington City Councilman for DWI
Councilman Rivenbark responds to his DWI arrest
Councilman Rivenbark responds to his DWI arrest
CFPUA customers will see charge increase beginning July 1
CFPUA customers will see charge increase beginning July 1
Community mourns loss of school official in Bladen County
Community mourns loss of school official in Bladen County
Not everyone is happy with water bill increase
Not everyone is happy with water bill increase