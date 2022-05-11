Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances stay at bay for one more day

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another dry, cool, and brisk day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 70s, and fresh northerly breezes gusting over 20 mph at times.

As a low pressure system slowly swirls from the ocean into the Carolinas, you will notice an uptick in humidity levels, temperatures, and rain chances in the coming days. Thursday and Friday will have muggy 70s and medium odds for showers, for example. Expect sticky 80s and a low risk for passing storms for the weekend.

Sometimes in May, ocean lows develop tropical or subtropical characteristics but, so far, the system we are watching has not. Still, the 70-degree saltwater will continue to harbor some hazards through the end of the week, like bouts of heavy surf, north-to-south longshore currents, rip currents, and minor tidal flooding.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

