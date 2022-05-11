Senior Connect
Elizabethtown PD confirms death of BCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

Dr. Antonia Beatty
Dr. Antonia Beatty(Bladen County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - An official with Elizabethtown Police Department confirmed the death of Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, on Wednesday, May 11.

The cause of death was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no foul play is suspected.

Bladen County Schools posted condolences on social media Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you this morning the passing of Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. During this difficult time our thoughts and prayers are with her family and our entire school community.”

According to a BladenOnline.com article, Beatty was at a Board of Education meeting Monday evening and reports indicate her contract as Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources was not renewed.

