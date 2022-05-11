Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling alcohol to minors.

In total, 17 stores were checked in the joint operation between the PCSO and the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Of those, the PCSO cited eight for selling alcohol to minors:

Hilltop Grocery - 21170 US Highway 17, Hampstead NC 28443

BP Express Mart - 13386 NC Highway 50, Surf City 28445

Adam’s Mini Mart - 201 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425

Donnie’s Mini Mart - 3381 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425

Dollar General - 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie NC 28435

Ya Ya Mini Mart - 28595 Blueberry Road, Currie NC 28435

Atkinson Mini Mart - 126 West Church Street, Atkinson NC 28421

Penderlea Mini Mart - 4624 NC Highway 11, Willard NC 28478

