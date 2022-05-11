Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling alcohol to minors.
In total, 17 stores were checked in the joint operation between the PCSO and the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Of those, the PCSO cited eight for selling alcohol to minors:
- Hilltop Grocery - 21170 US Highway 17, Hampstead NC 28443
- BP Express Mart - 13386 NC Highway 50, Surf City 28445
- Adam’s Mini Mart - 201 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425
- Donnie’s Mini Mart - 3381 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425
- Dollar General - 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie NC 28435
- Ya Ya Mini Mart - 28595 Blueberry Road, Currie NC 28435
- Atkinson Mini Mart - 126 West Church Street, Atkinson NC 28421
- Penderlea Mini Mart - 4624 NC Highway 11, Willard NC 28478
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.