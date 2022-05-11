Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling...
On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling alcohol to minors.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling alcohol to minors.

In total, 17 stores were checked in the joint operation between the PCSO and the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Of those, the PCSO cited eight for selling alcohol to minors:

  • Hilltop Grocery - 21170 US Highway 17, Hampstead NC 28443
  • BP Express Mart - 13386 NC Highway 50, Surf City 28445
  • Adam’s Mini Mart - 201 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425
  • Donnie’s Mini Mart - 3381 US Highway 117, Burgaw NC 28425
  • Dollar General - 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie NC 28435
  • Ya Ya Mini Mart - 28595 Blueberry Road, Currie NC 28435
  • Atkinson Mini Mart - 126 West Church Street, Atkinson NC 28421
  • Penderlea Mini Mart - 4624 NC Highway 11, Willard NC 28478

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
U.S. 701 bridge closures to pause for the rest of the week, resume on May 16
Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired
Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI
Missing woman located
UPDATE: Missing woman located