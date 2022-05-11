Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase

CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
CFPUA phones to go down with scheduled maintenance
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) Board voted to adopt the $99.2 million operating budget for FY23 at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The new budget includes a monthly charge increase of $5.39 for the average residential customer beginning July 1, 2022.

Most of the increased operating costs are the result of measures put in place to reduce GenX in drinking water.

Customer bills to increase in CFPUA’s proposed FY23 budget

According to the news release, the measures include installation and operation of the new granular activated carbon filters to treat the PFAS introduced to the Cape Fear River by Chemours.

Costs associated with measures to address Chemours’ PFAS account for more than 70 percent of the increase in the FY23 budget. PFAS-related costs total almost $8 million in FY23 and include funds to operate new granular activated carbon filters scheduled to come online this summer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
U.S. 701 bridge closures to pause for the rest of the week, resume on May 16
Charles H. Rivenbark Jr. was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired
Wilmington City Councilman arrested, charged with DWI
Missing woman located
UPDATE: Missing woman located
On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling...
Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors