CFPUA approves budget; customer bills to increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) Board voted to adopt the $99.2 million operating budget for FY23 at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The new budget includes a monthly charge increase of $5.39 for the average residential customer beginning July 1, 2022.

Most of the increased operating costs are the result of measures put in place to reduce GenX in drinking water.

According to the news release, the measures include installation and operation of the new granular activated carbon filters to treat the PFAS introduced to the Cape Fear River by Chemours.

Costs associated with measures to address Chemours’ PFAS account for more than 70 percent of the increase in the FY23 budget. PFAS-related costs total almost $8 million in FY23 and include funds to operate new granular activated carbon filters scheduled to come online this summer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.