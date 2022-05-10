Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Anna Mccree Kiggins is 39-years-old and was last seen May 10 in the 2100 block on Rhodes Avenue. She is 5 feet and 2 inches and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is possibly wearing pajama pants and driving a 2007 Honda CR-V.

Anyone with information should call the WPD at 910-343-3609.

