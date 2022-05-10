Police presence closes off part of Shipyard Boulevard

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has closed off part of Shipyard Boulevard between 17th Street and Carolina Beach Road.

The westbound lanes from Shipyard Boulevard have been completely shut down after a reported incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

WPD advises for drivers to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story and details will be added as WECT receives updates.

