Police presence closes off part of Shipyard Boulevard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has closed off part of Shipyard Boulevard between 17th Street and Carolina Beach Road.
The westbound lanes from Shipyard Boulevard have been completely shut down after a reported incident involving a car and a pedestrian.
WPD advises for drivers to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story and details will be added as WECT receives updates.
