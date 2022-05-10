Opening statements expected to begin in Peter Frank trial

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After two days of jury selection, opening statements are expected to begin in the trial of a former middle school band teacher charged with 17 counts of sex crimes involving a student.

State indictments allege Peter Frank committed the 17 crimes during his time as a teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington between 1998 and 2000.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is trying this case. Special Prosecutor Boz Zellinger will present his opening argument once the jury returns to court at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Frank’s attorney, Bruce Mason, will follow.

This is the first time Frank has stood trial for any of his alleged crimes. He faces a host of other charges stemming from his first arrest in January 2020. The trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.