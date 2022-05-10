One lane on both sides of 3rd Street to be closed for construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of South 3rd Street (U.S. 17 Business) near Dock Street will have a lane closure in both directions beginning Thursday, May 12, at 9 a.m.

Given acceptable weather, crews will complete the work in a week’s time. Workers will extend the median as part of a larger project to improve the intersection.

“Drivers can use Orange, South 4th, Market and South 2nd streets as a detour. The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to have patience and remain alert during the lane closures,” writes the NCDOT in a release.

