Nourish NC opens new, larger facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nourish NC held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a new 12,000 square foot facility at 3606 Market Street in Wilmington.

The new facility includes twice as much non-perishable storage and four times as much fresh and frozen food storage to support Nourish NC’s goal to fight childhood hunger.

Another feature of the new building is that it includes a small, free grocery store — the Market on Market, known as The MoM — to provide choice for families that are food insecure.

According to the news release, this saves money by reducing waste and gives flexibility for NourishNC to provide items that address cultural preferences.

The MoM provides families with a dignified way to shop together and choose the food that is most appropriate for their child’s tastes and dietary needs.

The new facility was built with the funds raised in a $2.1 million capital campaign and NourishNC Executive Director, Steve McCrossan said it is centrally located to give easy access to families and volunteers.

“Owning a ‘forever home’ is a part of NourishNC’s promise to guarantee that every hungry child in our community has access to nutritious food now and in perpetuity!” said McCrossan. “We have big plans ahead and can’t wait to share them. Stay tuned!”

NourishNC is a 510(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to “provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community.”

The nonprofit broke ground on the new facility in June 2021.

Click here or call 910-465-0995 to find more information about NourishNC’s mission and programs.

