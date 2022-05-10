Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nourish NC opens new, larger facility

The new facility includes twice as much non-perishable storage and four times as much fresh and...
The new facility includes twice as much non-perishable storage and four times as much fresh and frozen food storage to support Nourish NC’s goal to fight childhood hunger(NourishNC)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nourish NC held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a new 12,000 square foot facility at 3606 Market Street in Wilmington.

The new facility includes twice as much non-perishable storage and four times as much fresh and frozen food storage to support Nourish NC’s goal to fight childhood hunger.

Another feature of the new building is that it includes a small, free grocery store — the Market on Market, known as The MoM — to provide choice for families that are food insecure.

According to the news release, this saves money by reducing waste and gives flexibility for NourishNC to provide items that address cultural preferences.

The MoM provides families with a dignified way to shop together and choose the food that is most appropriate for their child’s tastes and dietary needs.

The new facility was built with the funds raised in a $2.1 million capital campaign and NourishNC Executive Director, Steve McCrossan said it is centrally located to give easy access to families and volunteers.

“Owning a ‘forever home’ is a part of NourishNC’s promise to guarantee that every hungry child in our community has access to nutritious food now and in perpetuity!” said McCrossan. “We have big plans ahead and can’t wait to share them. Stay tuned!”

NourishNC is a 510(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to “provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community.”

The nonprofit broke ground on the new facility in June 2021.

Click here or call 910-465-0995 to find more information about NourishNC’s mission and programs.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Given acceptable weather, crews will complete the work in a week’s time (file photo)
One lane on both sides of 3rd Street to be closed for construction
Officials are searching for a missing teen
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Weekend events in Wilmington
Free Summer Concert Guide 2022 | Wilmington Concerts & Shows UPDATED
Crews responded to a fire this morning at the Blizzard’s Motel on North Shore Dr.
Raw Video: Fire destroys Blizzard's Motel