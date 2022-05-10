NHC Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Per a NHCSO release, Smyrah Evans is 13 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair in braids. She was last seen on March 9 at 1018 Wind Sail Drive wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a red head wrap. She went to Trask Middle School.

If you see him, you can reach out to the NHCSO at 910-798-4191.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.