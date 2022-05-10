Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Five challengers have filed to run for North Carolina's Seventh Congressional District seat...
Five challengers running for Rep. Rouzer’s NC7 seat in Congress
Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19
Democratic Candidate Cheri Beasley talked to voters at the Northeast Regional Library
U.S. Senate candidate visits early voting station
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’
New Hanover County commissioners
Commissioner says embattled Chairwoman ‘should be nowhere near elected office’