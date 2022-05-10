Senior Connect
Around 10-12 miles of N.C. 211 closed due to brush fire in Brunswick County

Around 10-12 miles of N.C. 211 have been closed due to a brush fire in Brunswick County.
Around 10-12 miles of N.C. 211 have been closed due to a brush fire in Brunswick County.(WGCL)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Around 10-12 miles of N.C. 211 have been closed due to a brush fire in Brunswick County. The blocked section runs from just north of Middle River Road to Camp Branch Road NW.

“For the safety of drivers and first responders, a portion of N.C. 211 in Brunswick County will remain closed until a brush fire is under control,” writes the NCDOT in a release.

The road has been closed as emergency crews work to asses the fire causing thick smoke to envelop the area. Estimates of the fire’s size range from 300 to 700 acres, but the intense smoke makes estimation difficult.

The fire’s origin is yet to be determined, though the Forest Service says it may have been caused by a stray lightening strike late last week. The NCDOT’s DriveNC estimates the road reopening by around 5 p.m., but a Forest Service representative says the closure may last even longer due to the lingering smoke.

“The detour travels into Columbus County, and is as follows: U.S. 17, N.C. 130, U.S. 701 Business, U.S. 74/76 to return to N.C. 211. NCDOT urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning travel and avoid N.C. 211 in the area,” writes the NCDOT.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

