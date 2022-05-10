Senior Connect
Letter carriers, food bank launch 2022 food drive to stamp out hunger

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers will be collecting food for the 2022 Stamp Our Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14.

Community members who wish to support the food drive can leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailbox and they will be collected by local letter carriers. At the Post Office, volunteers will sort the food and load it into Food Bank trucks.

Items needed most include canned meats & vegetables, crackers & cereal, dried fruit, and juice. Donations should not include anything in a glass jar or bottle.

People can also deliver food to a local post office or donate funds to the Virtual Food Drive here.

