Law enforcement officers take part in Special Olympics Torch Run Relay

Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement officers ran the 4.3 mile loop around Greenfield Lake(NHCSO)
By Carole Wirszyla
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officers gathered Tuesday afternoon at Greenfield Lake to take part in the Special Olympics Torch Run Relay for New Hanover County.

Participants included over a dozen Special Olympics athletes and officers from four law enforcement agencies.

Over 30 New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with Wilmington Police Department, Wrightsville Beach PD, and UNCW Police ran 4.3 miles around the lake.

The Torch Run Relay will be held in three other counties in the area on May 14 as follows:

  • Brunswick County at 9 a.m. from 63 River Rd SE, Belville, to 1 Battleship Rd, Wilmington.
  • Columbus County at 10 a.m. from 1326 Madison St., Whiteville, to 106 Flowers Pridgen Dr., Whiteville.
  • Bladen County at 11 a.m. around the West Bladen High School track at 1600 NC-410, Bladenboro.

Throughout May, the Flame of Hope travels across the state finally reaching Raleigh on June 3 for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games at Reynolds Coliseum on the North Carolina State University’s campus.

The summer games are held from June 3-5, 2022 and include more than 900 athletes from across the state competing in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, power lifting, swimming and volleyball.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

