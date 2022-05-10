‘I’ll miss her everyday of my life:’ Family and friends remember victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Faith Gillikin had so much life ahead of her. She was only 25 years old, and was soon to graduate esthetician school from Cape Fear Community College and begin a new chapter.

Her life tragically ended on Saturday, when she was shot and killed at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartment complex, along with another person who was shot and critically injured.

Jonathan Burgess was charged in connection with the shooting, and remains in jail under no bond.

Family and friends gathered at the scene on Tuesday night to remember the woman they knew and loved.

“She loved life,” Faith’s Mother Aprille Gillikin said. “She was very bubbly. She was very funny. She had funny little moves. She was just our everything and we will miss her. I’ll miss her everyday of my life.”

Milton Ware, one of Faith’s friends, also lives at the apartment complex where she was fatally shot. He saw the tragic incident occur, and tried performing CPR to save Gillikin’s life. He stayed there with her until she took her last breath.

“We’re all family, and we lost a family member,” Ware said. “It’s over something tragic like this, and it hurts. But she’s in a better place.”

Dozens of people shared memories, lit candles, and sang hymns Monday night, sharing how much Faith impacted their lives.

“Once she set her heart on it, she was going to get it and accomplish it,” Faith’s father Paul Gillikin said. “That’s the thing about some of the people that have come up here tonight. Just a different story they’ve told, she touched people’s lives in many different ways.”

Even though Faith’s parents are going through the hardest time of their lives, they’re comforted by knowing that the pain they feel now has a purpose.

“God is in control of all things,” she said. “He makes no mistakes. Even though I would rather have Faith with me right now, I’m going to trust God.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.