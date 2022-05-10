First Alert Forecast: winds and rips, dry for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of “natural air conditioning”. Northerly breezes, gusting past 20 mph, will keep muggy air at bay and prevent temperatures from warming much past the upper 60s to middle 70s this Tuesday.

Keep it safe in the 70-degree surf. Strong north-to-south longshore currents, rip currents, and occasional minor tidal flooding will remain probable through the week - especially but certainly not exclusively for east-facing beaches.

Last week, a storm system brought rain that benefited many but not all Cape Fear gardens. Soon, this system will return from the east and pump shower chances from near 0% Tuesday and Wednesday to more respectable levels by Thursday and Friday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.