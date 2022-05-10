Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: winds and rips, dry for now

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 9, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of “natural air conditioning”. Northerly breezes, gusting past 20 mph, will keep muggy air at bay and prevent temperatures from warming much past the upper 60s to middle 70s this Tuesday.

Keep it safe in the 70-degree surf. Strong north-to-south longshore currents, rip currents, and occasional minor tidal flooding will remain probable through the week - especially but certainly not exclusively for east-facing beaches.

Last week, a storm system brought rain that benefited many but not all Cape Fear gardens. Soon, this system will return from the east and pump shower chances from near 0% Tuesday and Wednesday to more respectable levels by Thursday and Friday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 9, 2022
First Alert Forecast: quiet & trending warmer
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 9, 2022
First Alert Forecast: climbing the ladder to 80 this week
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 8, 2022