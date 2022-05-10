DEQ holds public hearing on Chemours addressing groundwater contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The DEQ held a public hearing at the Lumina Theatre on the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus on Monday, May 9, to share with the public Chemours’ developmentof a drinking water well sampling plan and provision of alternate drinking water.

After determing Chemours was reponsible for groundwater contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties, the DEQ has required Chemours to per a recennt DEQ press release to:

Prioritize the identification and expeditious sampling of private wells within ¼ mile of public water distribution lines and sanitary sewer network.

Prioritize the identification and expeditious sampling of private wells within ¼ mile of the detections shown in monitoring data provided by NC DEQ.

Provide a detailed description of the representative sampling methodology, including justification for any exclusionary criteria.

Provide a timeline to expeditiously complete sampling in the four counties.

Increase reporting on the sampling activities from quarterly to monthly.

Chemours is also required to install an undergound barrier wall alongside the Cape Fear River that would intercept contaminated groundwater and remove more than 99% of PFAS before it reached the river.

Chemours has tested fifteen wells so far in the Fort Fisher and Carolina Beacha area and three of those tested positive for PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances). While they are prioritizing wells in immediate range to the Cape Fear River, studies are showing that some wells more inland or closer to the beach have also become contaminated, and the numbers are only expected to increase.

The DEQ asked that people in the affected counties call 910-678-1100 to have their wells tested.

