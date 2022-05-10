Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews continue search for missing kayaker in Lake Waccamaw

Crews search for a missing kayaker on Lake Waccamaw.
Crews search for a missing kayaker on Lake Waccamaw.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews continue to search Lake Waccamaw for a missing kayaker Tuesday.

Officials say that three friends were kayaking on the lake Sunday morning when a kayak flipped and the victim didn’t resurface.

According to Katie Hall with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, crews resumed their search at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Today, they are using aerial drones, boats with side-scan SONAR, and smaller boats searching the shoreline,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Residents say the gate to Shell Point Acres hasn’t worked as it’s supposed to in ages. Codes...
First responders unable to reach cardiac arrest patient due to faulty gate
Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement officers ran the 4.3 mile loop around Greenfield...
Law enforcement officers take part in Special Olympics Torch Run Relay
Eric Bradford would like to buy dry erase markers for the whiteboard desks, such as the one...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Math teacher wants dry erase markers for whiteboard desks
An area law firm will host the first of three sand sculpture events at Topsail Beach on...
Area law firm to host sand sculpture event at Topsail Beach this weekend