Crews continue search for missing kayaker in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews continue to search Lake Waccamaw for a missing kayaker Tuesday.

Officials say that three friends were kayaking on the lake Sunday morning when a kayak flipped and the victim didn’t resurface.

According to Katie Hall with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, crews resumed their search at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Today, they are using aerial drones, boats with side-scan SONAR, and smaller boats searching the shoreline,” Hall said.

