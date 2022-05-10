Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community invited to WILMA Dash All-Female 5K

Runners, walkers and athletes will gather on Tuesday at the Wilmington Convention Center for...
Runners, walkers and athletes will gather on Tuesday at the Wilmington Convention Center for the WILMA Dash All-Female 5K. (Source: Pexels/stock image)(Pexels/stock image)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Runners, walkers and athletes will gather on Tuesday, May 10 for the WILMA Dash All-Female 5K. Presented by the WILMA Magazine, the race is designed for beginners and experts alike and will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center at 10 Convention Center Drive.

But the event isn’t just about the race. At 4 p.m., participants can meet before the race at the convention center for the Health Fest. If you didn’t sign up online, you can register and pick up your packet before 6:15 p.m. at the event.

Participants will take off from inside the convention center at 6:30 p.m. for the 5K. After the race, the Health Fest continues with food and drinks until 9 p.m., and awards will be presented at 8 p.m.

For any Virtual 5K Participants, you can still sign up online. After the race, you can pick up your race merchandise on Thursday, May 19 at the WILMA Magazine and GWBJ Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 219 Station Road.

You can sign up online for $50 for the in-person 5K and $40 for the virtual 5K. Some race proceeds will go towards Going Beyond the Pink which offers help for people and families fighting breast cancer.

“Going Beyond the Pink is an educational and supportive resource that is easily accessible, compassionate and readily available to individuals and families stricken by this life-threatening disease,” writes the Going Beyond the Pink website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations
How you can apply for free internet with the Affordable Connectivity Program
Police presence closes off part of Shipyard Boulevard
Police respond to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian
Chemours has tested fifteen wells so far in the Fort Fisher and Carolina Beacha area and three...
DEQ holds public hearing on Chemours’s efforts to reduce groundwater contamination
Family and friends gathered at the scene on Tuesday night to remember the woman they knew and...
‘I’ll miss her everyday of my life:’ Family and friends remember victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting in Wilmington