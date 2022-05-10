Community invited to WILMA Dash All-Female 5K

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Runners, walkers and athletes will gather on Tuesday, May 10 for the WILMA Dash All-Female 5K. Presented by the WILMA Magazine, the race is designed for beginners and experts alike and will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center at 10 Convention Center Drive.

But the event isn’t just about the race. At 4 p.m., participants can meet before the race at the convention center for the Health Fest. If you didn’t sign up online, you can register and pick up your packet before 6:15 p.m. at the event.

Participants will take off from inside the convention center at 6:30 p.m. for the 5K. After the race, the Health Fest continues with food and drinks until 9 p.m., and awards will be presented at 8 p.m.

For any Virtual 5K Participants, you can still sign up online. After the race, you can pick up your race merchandise on Thursday, May 19 at the WILMA Magazine and GWBJ Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 219 Station Road.

You can sign up online for $50 for the in-person 5K and $40 for the virtual 5K. Some race proceeds will go towards Going Beyond the Pink which offers help for people and families fighting breast cancer.

“Going Beyond the Pink is an educational and supportive resource that is easily accessible, compassionate and readily available to individuals and families stricken by this life-threatening disease,” writes the Going Beyond the Pink website.

