COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Math teacher wants dry erase markers for whiteboard desks

Eric Bradford needs $566 to purchase dry erase markers for the whiteboard desks in his classroom
Eric Bradford would like to buy dry erase markers for the whiteboard desks, such as the one...
Eric Bradford would like to buy dry erase markers for the whiteboard desks, such as the one where he's seated in this picture. He needs $566 to purchase the markers for his classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at New Hanover High School have a cool way to solve math problems. The school recently received tables for the classrooms that act as whiteboards. The problem is there aren’t enough of the dry erase markers to go around.

Eric Bradford, a math teacher at NHHS, is asking for help to buy the markers. He’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I want my students to be able to write on them and solve math problems and be able to save paper,” Bradford said.

“This will increase their engagement and save paper in the long run,” he adds on his DonorsChoose page. “Also the thrill of factoring a quadratic with these colorful markers is second to none. It is also helpful to me as a teacher as I can more easily analyze their work and correct their errors. Not having to strain my eyes to see their writing on paper can be alleviated via the use of these markers.”

Bradford needs $566 to purchase the markers. Once he is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the markers and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Mr. Bradford buy markers for his students, click here.

