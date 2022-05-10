Senior Connect
Area law firm to host sand sculpture event at Topsail Beach this weekend

An area law firm will host the first of three sand sculpture events at Topsail Beach on Saturday, May 14
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An area law firm will host the first of three sand sculpture events at Topsail Beach on Saturday, May 14 to help gain visibility for the firm’s work in a interactive and engaging way.

The first display’s theme is “Protect Your Children”, where local artist Sandi Adams of SandiCastles, who’s sculptures have been featured in throughout southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville, Topsail, North Topsail, Holden, Ocean Isle, Oak Island, Sunset, Carolina, and Kure Beaches, will create a sea turtle sculpture at 8 a.m..

At 11 a.m., team members will host kid-friendly games, hand out goodies, and share information about the firm’s merits.

“The guiding principles of Cape Fear Family Law are truly focused on the sanctity of the family, ensuring the best outcome of each case while always keeping the family dynamics in mind,” Janet Gemmell, founder of Cape Fear Familly Law, stated in a recent press release. “Our hope is that these events will make an impact, prompt conversations, and reinforce our commitment to the work we do – and more importantly, for whom we do it.”

All three events are available to the public, and the next two sand sculpture display events will be on June 11 at Wrightsville Beach, and on July 16 at Carolina Beach.

