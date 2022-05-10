Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.
Ethan Robert Duncan is 13 years old and was last seen in the Green Hill Road area. He was wearing gray jeans, a red and black hoodie and plain black Nike shoes. Officials don’t know his mode of travel.
“Anyone with information should contact Det. Murray at 910- 269-1932 or call 911,” writes the BCSO Facebook release.
