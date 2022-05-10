Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

A 10-13 year old boy smiles at the camera. He has medium-brown skin and an undercut with short...
Officials are searching for a missing teen(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Ethan Robert Duncan is 13 years old and was last seen in the Green Hill Road area. He was wearing gray jeans, a red and black hoodie and plain black Nike shoes. Officials don’t know his mode of travel.

“Anyone with information should contact Det. Murray at 910- 269-1932 or call 911,” writes the BCSO Facebook release.

