Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Ethan Robert Duncan is 13 years old and was last seen in the Green Hill Road area. He was wearing gray jeans, a red and black hoodie and plain black Nike shoes. Officials don’t know his mode of travel.

“Anyone with information should contact Det. Murray at 910- 269-1932 or call 911,” writes the BCSO Facebook release.

