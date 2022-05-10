Brunswick County rezones more than 2,000 acres to higher density

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to rezone more than 2,000 acres during its meeting Monday night.

Originally, the applicants had applied to rezone about 3,100 acres at last month’s meeting. Staff members thought that might be a bit overzealous and decided to come back to the request at Monday’s meeting.

The property is right next to Brunswick Plantation near the South Carolina border.

That area is already dealing with flooding issues, so some worry what more development in the same area could bring. Principal Planner Marc Pages says that’s something his team is keeping in mind.

“There could be a flood plain study that could be required,” said Pages. ”That would be for any types of construction or any type of development [that] takes place. The other thing would be is our stormwater ordinance has much higher standards than it had 20 years ago when a lot of those Brunswick Plantation homes were built.”

The land is now under medium density, allowing more than twice as many units per acre than before. The move opens the property to a number of opportunities.

“It would allow for a little bit more flexibility in a planned development for various housing types such as townhomes, even some multifamily, whereas the RR typically would not allow that,” said Pages. “What it also does is it increases the amount of open space. Even though it’s a higher density, the amount of open space required also increases.”

