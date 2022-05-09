Man falls off ladder, dies in construction accident near Bradley Creek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 39-year-old man died after falling from a ladder in a construction accident at a home in the 2500 block of Shandy Lane, Wilmington, Thursday, May 5.

According to a spokeswoman for the NC Department of Labor (DOL), “He was working from a ladder, lost his balance and fell.”

Wilmington Fire Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. and EMS took the man to the hospital where, later, he died from his injuries.

The NC DOL indicated a detective called the State Capitol Police Thursday evening to report the accident.

A compliance officer from the NC DOL was sent to the scene Friday morning to open an investigation.

The general contractor on the scene was Konrady and Son and the sub contractor was RM Construction. It is not immediately clear with which contractor the victim was employed.

