Man charged with murder in connection with Galley Lane shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that took place at an apartment complex off Carolina Beach Road Saturday morning.

33-year-old Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 5000 block of S. College Road.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital following the shooting at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments.

The deceased victim was confirmed as 25-year-old Alexandra Faith Gillikin.

The person taken to Novant’s NHRMC, 30-year-old Nicholas Raspino, is in critical condition.

Burgess has been charged with one count of Murder-1st Degree, one count of Attempted Murder-1st Degree, and Discharge Firearm into Occupied Vehicle.

He is being held in the NHC Detention Center under no bond. His next court date is May 26.

This is an ongoing investigation and the public is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 with any information or use the WPD app. Residents without access to a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (Tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

