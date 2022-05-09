Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in connection with Galley Lane shooting

Johnathan Burgess
Johnathan Burgess(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that took place at an apartment complex off Carolina Beach Road Saturday morning.

33-year-old Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 5000 block of S. College Road.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital following the shooting at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments.

The deceased victim was confirmed as 25-year-old Alexandra Faith Gillikin.

The person taken to Novant’s NHRMC, 30-year-old Nicholas Raspino, is in critical condition.

Wilmington Police: Two people shot Saturday morning

Burgess has been charged with one count of Murder-1st Degree, one count of Attempted Murder-1st Degree, and Discharge Firearm into Occupied Vehicle.

He is being held in the NHC Detention Center under no bond. His next court date is May 26.

This is an ongoing investigation and the public is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 with any information or use the WPD app. Residents without access to a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (Tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County bridge closure for the next two days
High school baseball and softball playoffs begin this week across North Carolina.
High School baseball and softball playoffs get underway this week
In the last two weeks alone, four deputies have been involved in separate collisions in their...
WECT Investigates: Four collisions involving Pender Sheriff’s patrol cars in less than two weeks
Man falls off ladder, dies in construction accident near Bradley Creek