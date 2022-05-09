Senior Connect
Investigators charge known sex offender for online interactions with juvenile

William Bryan Clark
William Bryan Clark(Elizabethtown PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender has been arrested May 9 and charged for attempting to communicate with a juvenile online.

William Bryan Clark was charged with two counts of Felony Solicitation of a Child by a Computer or Other Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act.

The Elizabethtown Police Department received at tip that 40-year-old Clark was “attempting to communicate with a 13 and 14 year old juvenile child online” using an Instagram account. Further investigation led to establishing probable cause.

Clark was also charged with one count of Dissemination of Harmful material to Minors and Felony Probation violation.

In 2017, Clark was charged with child sex crimes.

Currently, he is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond.

